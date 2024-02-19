The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region is currently engaged in a meeting to address the threats of electoral violence made by one of its members.

Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan, the Party’s Constituency Organizer for Manhyia South, has been declared wanted by the Ashanti Region Police Command due to his provocative remarks.

A viral video captures Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan passionately challenging the New Patriotic Party and issuing threats of violence should they attempt to manipulate the elections.

In the video, he goes to the extent of suggesting the possibility of engaging in violent confrontations, even if it entails resorting to fatal measures, to safeguard the victory of the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Citi News reports that the leadership of the NDC in the Ashanti Region is heeding the call from the Crime Office of the Central Command to present Mustapha Alhassan.

They have expressed their intention to present Alhaji Alhasan on Tuesday for further investigation.