Parliament has approved a custodial sentence of a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 5 years for the willful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities.

Persons caught in the act would also be subjected to a minimum sentence of 6 months and a maximum sentence of 3 years.

During parliamentary proceedings on the clause-by-clause amendment of the bill on the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George explained, “What created the confusion was the establishment of an advocacy of the promotion of the activities, that is what Ghanaians are against. Nobody is interested in what you do in your bedroom. And so the punishment for one caught in the act yesterday February 7, is to be a minimum of 6 months, maximum of 3 years.

However, for anyone acting in a willful promotion, sponsorship or support of the agenda, the punitive measure for that is minimum 3 years, maximum 5 years.”

