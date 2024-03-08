Dr Rashid Tanko-Computer, the Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that the party’s decision to boycott Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings demonstrated the NDC’s influence.

In January of this year, the party reversed its decision to abstain from IPAC meetings.

IPAC meetings provide a platform for various political parties to review election-related activities and policies, formally express their grievances, and make constructive contributions.

The committee also serves as an advisory body to the Electoral Commission (EC).

In 2021, the leadership of the NDC boycotted IPAC meetings, citing a “lack of candour, odious duplicity, and open bias” displayed by the Jean Mensah-led EC in favour of the New Patriotic Party during the 2020 general elections.

However, in January of this year, the decision was reversed following “enhanced consensus-building.”

In an Eyewitness News interview with Selorm Adonoo on Citi FM on Thursday, the NDC’s Deputy Director of Elections and IT stated that the party is a significant player in electoral matters.

He added that the party’s decision to boycott IPAC meetings posed challenges for the EC in planning their activities.

“Our leaving the IPAC has made them understand that the NDC is a political party, a force to reckon with when it comes to electoral matters.

“Don’t forget we birthed this current democracy, and we participate in all elections so when it comes to knowledge about electoral activities, and election management in Ghana, you cannot sideline NDC at all,” he stated.

