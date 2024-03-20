The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry has backed calls by the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the private sector to get involved in social infrastructure development.

The NPP flagbearer in his maiden policy address to the country in February 2024, revealed plans to incentivize the private sector to take on some infrastructure projects to reduce the burden on government.

At the Bawumia speaks event at UPSA, the vice president stated, ‘’My administration will incentivize the private sector to complement government in the provision of many infrastructure and other services to reduce government expenditure and improve maintenance.”

A month down the line, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed support for the initiative.

This was revealed by the President of the chamber, Dr. Clement Osei Amoako in an interaction with the NPP flagbearer and some members of his manifesto committee.

“As indicated in your vision, the chamber also recognizes the need for the government to partner with the private sector to improve public infrastructure,” Dr. Clement Osei Amoako pledged.

He, however, charged the government to commit to payment of contractors, which in his view will incentivize the private sector to help in the provision of public infrastructure and reduce pressure on limited government revenue.

