The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has suspended its proposed $20 round-trip passenger fee following parliamentary scrutiny.

Parliament, on Wednesday, March 13th summoned the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, to address concerns regarding the fee’s legality.

This action stemmed from objections raised by the Minority Caucus, who argued that the GACL lacked the authority to impose such a charge without proper justification and parliamentary approval.

Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South, specifically questioned the Minister’s involvement, alleging potential collusion between him and the GACL.

In response to the summons and mounting public concern, GACL, in a statement on Thursday, March 14th, clarified that discussions surrounding the fee were ongoing with relevant stakeholders, including the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), the Board of Airline Representatives Ghana, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“In the circumstance, GACL has taken a decision to put on hold all discussions on this. In the future, if and when a decision is reached, IATA will communicate same to all stakeholders.”

Find below the full statement

PRESS STATEMENT

PROPOSED $20 CHARGE ON ALL-ROUND TRIP TICKETS

Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has noted with concern the recent news concerning a charge of $20 on all round-trip airline tickets.

GACL wishes to place on record that deliberations were ongoing with the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) and the Board of Airline Representatives Ghana in consultation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and further meetings had been scheduled in respect of the matter.

In the circumstance, GACL has taken a decision to put on hold all discussions on this. In the future, if and when a decision is reached, IATA will communicate same to all stakeholders.

The general public is advised to take note.

MANAGEMENT

MARCH 14, 2024

————–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital