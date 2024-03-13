In a bid to address the pressing issue of unemployment and bolster the country’s development, the government has launched the Ghana Apprenticeship Programme.

The initiative, supported by funding from the government of Ghana, the World Bank, and the German government, aims to revolutionize skills training and employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

With a targeted goal of training 50,000 individuals, the programme prioritizes competency-based training to equip participants with the skills needed to thrive in today’s job market.

Delivering the keynote address at the launch, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the programme is designed to bridge the gap between traditional apprenticeship systems and the evolving demands of modern employment.

“The Ghana Apprenticeship Programme emerges as a transformative initiative with funding from the government of Ghana, World Bank and the German government through KFW development bank. The comprehensive Ghana Apprenticeship Programme endeavours to support competency-based training for a total of 50,000 individuals through the implementation period.

The primary goal of the Ghana Apprenticeship Programme is to be the overarching programme that provides apprenticeship training tailored to the demands of contemporary jobs, fostering a bridge between traditional apprenticeship systems and modern employment requirements,” he indicated.

The Vice President further indicated that his government has invested over 6 billion Ghana Cedis in Technical and Vocational education.

“When we put all these interventions in TVET together, it is important to note that since 2017, the Akufo-Addo government has invested over 6 billion Ghana cedis, over 5 hundred million dollars in TVET education. It actually excludes the cost of free TVET. This is the highest in TVET by any government since independence,” he stated.

