Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, has expressed her readiness to help the NDC reclaim power from the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The National Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially ratified Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate for the impending 2024 general elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Prof Opoku-Agyemang conveyed her profound appreciation for the confidence vested in her.

She asserted her unwavering belief in Mr Mahama’s capacity to bring about transformative changes in the country and expressed gratitude to both Mr Mahama and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their unwavering support and endorsement.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation to the NDC Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee, the rank and file of our party, friends, well-wishers and indeed all Ghanaians for the overwhelming support and endorsement.

“I am not one to take lightly the confidence reposed in me, neither am I oblivious of the national decay and widespread despondency in our beloved country. I express my absolute readiness and commitment to partner His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to serve the people of Ghana with integrity, dignity, truthfulness, hard work and patriotism to reposition our dear country as a beacon of hope and opportunity.”

“I have no doubt in my mind that we can count on His Excellency John Mahama to give us that selfless, incorruptible, visionary and inclusive leadership that Ghana urgently needs to transform the fortunes of Ghanaians,” she stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital