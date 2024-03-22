In the wake of recent internet disruptions, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been compelled to address concerns regarding the erroneous imposition of E-Levy on certain electronic transactions.

According to the GRA, the interruption in internet connectivity impacted the real-time routing of electronic transactions to the Electronic Transfer Levy Management and Assurance System (ELMAS), prompting GRA to take decisive action to rectify the situation.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the internet outage, GRA has implemented measures to alleviate the adverse effects on the E-Levy collection process.

Firstly, temporary procedures have been established to address delayed transactions, aptly termed “Offline Transactions”.

These interim measures ensure that E-Levy is levied only on eligible transactions, even if there is a delay in routing due to the internet disruption.

Furthermore, GRA is committed to rectifying any wrongful charges that may have occurred during this period. It recognizes that some Charging Entities may have erroneously deducted E-Levy for transactions that are exempt from such charges.

In response, GRA is collaborating closely with Charging Entities to facilitate the swift identification and reimbursement of wrongful deductions.

The GRA in a statement added that charging entities bear the responsibility of reimbursing customers for any E-Levy charges incorrectly applied, following the completion of GRA’s processes on refund requests.

Through these proactive steps, GRA aims to ensure a seamless and fair E-Levy collection process, despite the challenges posed by internet disruptions.

