The Ministry of Finance has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of its Deputy Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

The 45-year-old MP reportedly died on Thursday, March 7, after a brief illness, according to sources close to the family.

In a statement, the Ministry paid tribute to Dr. Kumah, emphasizing the crucial role he played in implementing reforms to restore Ghana’s macroeconomic stability since 2021.

“Since January 2021, the late Dr. John Kumah has been a valued member of our Leadership Team driving reforms to restore macroeconomic stability and economic transformation.”

The Ministry offered prayers for his wife, children, and family during this difficult time.

“At this difficult period, we join Ghanaians and several well-wishers, who are still in shock, to pray for divine comfort for his beloved wife, children and family. May his dear and gentle soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the Ministry said in its statement.

