Fatimatu Abubakar, the Information Minister-designate, has called for the creation of an environment that empowers women to excel nationwide.

During her vetting by Parliament’s Appointment Committee on Friday, she expressed concern that many women still feel intimidated in public spaces due to victimisation.

However, the Information Minister-designate emphasised the crucial role of women in every sector. She highlighted their significant contributions and advocated providing them with ample opportunities to flourish.

“As a gender advocate as we mark International Women’s Day today, I would like to advocate once again that we need to hear a lot of feminine or women’s voices. The examples that we have to give, the dynamics, and the perspectives that we bring to the table are so important and I do not want a situation whereby too many women are bright, very sound, very collected, they have a lot of opinions, but they are afraid of the space.”

Meanwhile, Ghana has joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) themed ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”

The day, which falls on March 8th every year, is a testament to the contribution of women in every aspect of human existence. The campaign theme for IWD 2024 is about inspiring others to understand and value women’s inclusion, forging a better world.

The day is marked by collective global activism and celebration that belongs to all those committed to forging women’s equality.

It’s a day to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness about discrimination, and take action to drive gender parity.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital