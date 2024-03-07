The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has highlighted the challenges faced by former MPs, emphasizing their vulnerability during times of illness due to the lack of post-retirement salary.

Mr. Muntaka contends that retired legislators often find themselves abandoned without financial support. During a tribute to the late Kwadwo Tawiah Likpalimor, former MP for Kpandai, who recently passed away, Muntaka urged his colleagues to unite in advocating for a system that safeguards the well-being of former parliamentarians after their tenure.

He expressed his concerns, stating, “Nobody is thinking about the family, nobody is thinking about children, nobody is thinking about the pain the family is going through. They are just happy to replace him. So, to each of us sitting here, if you think you are important, I am reminding you, that you are not important at all.

Muntaka emphasized the need to foster a sense of unity among MPs and urged them to collectively strive for a system that provides support for former members, particularly in times of illness.

He clarified that the goal is not to request monetary assistance but rather to ensure that the state takes responsibility for the health and well-being of retired parliamentarians.

“Let us build a family here. Let’s be each other’s keeper. Let’s try to fight for a system that can protect us when we leave. We are not talking about giving money to us.

“If we are sick and you have served this chamber for even four years, why can’t the state take care of you?,” he queried.

