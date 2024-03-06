Inhabitants of Manso Tontokrom in the Amansie South Municipality of the Ashanti Region have intensified demands for the government to register the area under its Community Mining Scheme.

The youth and opinion leaders in the area believe this will reduce rising unemployment and also save the environment and water bodies from the threats of illegal mining, also known as ‘Galamsey’.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, inhabitants came together to demand the government to provide them with a Community Mining Scheme outlining an ultimatum.

However, on Saturday, a group of Private Security Personnel from Asanko Gold Mines had gone into the community to protect a mining concession in the area, leading to a clash.

The private security personnel reportedly fired gunshots during a clash with residents, leading to the death of a resident, and the residents, in retaliation, also lynched two of the private security personnel.

The Unit Committee Chairman for Manso Tontokrom, Kwabena Animounyam, said, “The Mining Company is focused on getting jobs for its people while we also want jobs for our people. But we do not know why they are using the military and thugs to target us and threatening to kill us.

We want to appeal to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to step in because we are his party people. If by the end of June 2024, we are not given the Community Mining Scheme in Tontokrom, there is no way we will vote in the upcoming elections.”

He laments the rising unemployment in the community, which has pushed about 90 percent of the young people into illegal mining activities and other social vices.

“There are a number of youth adjoining communities without jobs, and we are appealing to the authorities to step in and provide jobs for us. The government should give us the Community Mining and regulate our activities. This will eliminate the social vices some of the youth are indulging in. Without jobs, the youth will venture into some nefarious activities. The Asanko Mining Company is not bringing any development to our communities despite years of operating here.”

The youth for the past years have been battling with Asanko Mining Company Limited, who have been accusing locals of invading their legally acquired concessions.

This has often resulted in alleged military brutality, as locals claim officers often deployed to clamp down on illegal mining activities harass them.

The inhabitants and opinion leaders are now demanding the establishment of a Community Mining Scheme to end the banter.

——

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital