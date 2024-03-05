Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana has assured its customers and stakeholders of its commitment to resolving the Central Bank’s recent suspension of its Foreign Exchange Trading License.

The suspension is effective from March 18, 2024, until April 18, 2024.

In a statement issued on March 4, the Bank emphasized its ongoing collaboration with relevant Government Agencies and customers to address these trade-related issues promptly.

It reassured that the suspension does not affect customers’ deposits and other business segments of its operations as all other products and services, including main branches, agency banking outlets, mobile apps, and internet banking, remain available for customer use.

The bank clarified that the issue was not due to willful non-compliance, stating that it maintains a culture of regulatory compliance and applies stringent Anti-Money Laundering CFT policies across all operations.

Click here to read the full statement from GTBank Ghana