The Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) of the Electoral Commission (EC) is meeting to discuss among other things, issues relating to the EC’s biometric equipment.

EC in a statement dated Monday, April, 2 announced that it will hold an emergency IPAC meeting on Tuesday, April 9, following calls from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to address concerns regarding the scarcity of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) and the disappearance of a component of Biometric Verification registration kits.

In a letter dated March 27, 2024, the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, urged the EC to promptly convene an IPAC meeting to discuss these crucial issues and reach a consensus on promoting free, fair, and transparent elections.

The NDC expressed concerns about the potential impact of the BVD scarcity and the missing component of the electoral process.

In response to the NDC’s letter, the EC sent an invitation to all political parties for a meeting scheduled for April 9, 2024.

The commission is currently in a meeting expected to provide an update on the equipment. The meeting is expected to also discuss issues relating to the upcoming Ejisu by-election and the limited voter register.

Meanwhile, the EC has scheduled April 30, 2024, for the Ejisu by-election following the demise of John Kumah.

