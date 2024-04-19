Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has strongly criticised Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, commonly known as NAPO, for his failure to apologise following his remarks advising Ghanaians to obtain their own timetable for the ongoing power outages.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on April 19, 2024, Kpebu condemned Prempeh’s actions, asserting that they were a disservice to the Ghanaian populace who had backed him based on his prior statements.

Reflecting on the matter, he stated: “I am still extremely angry at Matthew Opoku Prempeh that we pay him with the taxpayers’ money and he was that disrespectful when he was asked for a ‘dumsor’ timetable and he told the journalist that we should get our time table.

“The tone and everything were so disrespectful. I was like is it the Matthew Opoku Prempeh who was trying to vote in 2016 and was exaggerating the economic hardship in Ghana when he said people were using more than 50% of their income to pay electricity bills? Yet, we supported him because JM’s performance was so abysmal.

“Little did we know that JM is a better person than Akufo-Addo and Bawumia. So, Opoku Prempeh owes Ghanaians an apology and we cannot continue to pay him as he disrespects us. He must hear and had to come out and render an unqualified to us as citizens,” he stated.