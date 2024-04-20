Former Deputy Attorney General Joseph Kpemka has asserted that a comprehensive investigation into the actions of the former MASLOC CEO and Chief Operating Officer clearly demonstrated their guilt under the law. This statement comes in the wake of an Accra High Court’s decision to hand down a 10-year jail sentence to former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe Attionu and a five-year sentence with hard labour to former Chief Operating Officer Daniel Axim. In an interview on Eyewitness News on Thursday, April 18, 2024, Kpemka provided further insight into the evidence that led to the conviction of the former MASLOC executives.

He said: “If I were to be their lawyer at the beginning, I would have asked for us to do a plea bargain. Because it was very clear that they could not have escaped. If you look at some of the things, one of the charges; you gave out a loan to someone even without discussing interest and when the money got to the person’s account, you mentioned interest.

“The person said I am no longer interested in the deal, therefore I am sending it back to you. The best way is to send it back to an account, but in that particular case you instructed them to bring the money back to Accra and they brought it in a sack. At Baatsona Filling Station, the money was loaded into a car and driven away; I mean how you are going to defend that?

The court during the hearing of the case on April 16, 2024, found both Sedina Attionu and Daniel Axim guilty of 78 counts of causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property in contravention of public procurement law.

The two have been on trial since 2019. The state called six witnesses in all while the first accused person Sedina Tamakloe was tried in absentia as she absconded after obtaining the permission of the court to seek a medical checkup outside the country.

The second accused person, however, testified in person but did not call any witnesses.