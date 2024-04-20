He said: “If I were to be their lawyer at the beginning, I would have asked for us to do a plea bargain. Because it was very clear that they could not have escaped. If you look at some of the things, one of the charges; you gave out a loan to someone even without discussing interest and when the money got to the person’s account, you mentioned interest.
“The person said I am no longer interested in the deal, therefore I am sending it back to you. The best way is to send it back to an account, but in that particular case you instructed them to bring the money back to Accra and they brought it in a sack. At Baatsona Filling Station, the money was loaded into a car and driven away; I mean how you are going to defend that?
The court during the hearing of the case on April 16, 2024, found both Sedina Attionu and Daniel Axim guilty of 78 counts of causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property in contravention of public procurement law.
The two have been on trial since 2019. The state called six witnesses in all while the first accused person Sedina Tamakloe was tried in absentia as she absconded after obtaining the permission of the court to seek a medical checkup outside the country.
The second accused person, however, testified in person but did not call any witnesses.