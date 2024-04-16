As part of preparations ahead of the December polls, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is set to officially outdoor the party’s running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as its running mate.

The event, earmarked for Wednesday, April 24, 2024, will take place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

In a statement issued by the party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi noted that the ceremony aims to showcase the NDC’s commitment to inclusivity and progressive leadership ahead of the upcoming elections.

The event is expected to be attended by several prominent figures within the NDC, including the former president and the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, John Dramani Mahama.

“Also in attendance will be members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, Labour Organizations, and Creative Arts, among others.

“The Running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will address the nation on the NDC’s vision for a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Ghana, as well as the live-transforming policies of our visionary Flag-bearer for the 2024 general elections,” part of the statement read.

