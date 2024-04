Popular Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has announced that she misplaced her phone after a performance in Duaya Nkwanta, Ahafo Region.

“Duayaw Nkwanta youth it was all love and fun last night but I couldn’t find my iPhone 14PRO Max with a customized Wendy Shay cover after my performance,” she wrote in a social media post.

The RuffTown Records’ signee added, “I want to believe it was not stolen so anyone that finds it for me should call 0242788306 and will be rewarded. Thank you,”