Private Legal Practitioner Martin Kpebu has urged the Attorney General to retract its letter to the Economic and Organised Crime Office, which recommended halting the money laundering investigations into former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah’s affairs.

The Attorney General’s office advised against these investigations on May 1, following its determination that the Special Prosecutor’s request for such investigations lacked basis.

The Special Prosecutor’s office had requested these investigations after discovering over 1 million dollars in Madam Dapaah’s residence, a case which it determined fell outside its jurisdiction but raised money laundering concerns.

In an interview with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV’s The Big Issue, Kpebu described the Attorney General’s letter as a “huge mistake” and suggested its withdrawal.

“The letter is a huge mistake, faux pas, that was a wrong step because the letter is not grounded in law. The AG is insisting that you need a predicate offence before you can prosecute someone for money laundering, but that is not correct, it’s false, we have changed the law. There’s a new law, for us in Ghana, it says no need for predicate offence.

“Cecilia Dapaah cannot explain her source of money, if you take her to court, she’s guilty. The Attorney General’s letter is so bad, that it has to be withdrawn. The AG has to be humble, we all don’t know it all, if the AG has gotten it wrong, it should just accept its mistake. It cannot win every case,” he asserted.

The Attorney General’s office’s review of the docket revealed no findings of corruption against Dapaah by the OSP.

However, the Attorney General’s office believes that the key to a money laundering charge lies in gains obtained from criminal proceeds resulting from illegal activities.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital