Serene Insurance, a member of the First Sky Group and a leading general insurance company has unveiled its corporate cloth to reinforce its strategic brand influence and identity. The corporate cloth is part of the renewed tactical measures to project and deepen a top-of-mind awareness of Serene’s brand as the New Face of Insurance.

The corporate cloth has blue, yellow and white colours noticeable with oval-like flower patterns, and the Serene Insurance logo is visibly intermingled all over the design of the cloth. The cloth was officially unveiled in Accra on Friday, May 3, 2024.

In her brief remarks at a ceremony to unveil the cloth, the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, noted ‘This marks a significant milestone in our company’s journey, having established ourselves as the fastest growing insurance company bringing innovation, speed and agility to the delivery of insurance services within the country.”

Mrs. Boampong reiterated that the unveiling of the corporate cloth, symbolised unity and identity and projected a sense of professionalism and it was an important activity to enhance recognition of Serene Insurance’s brand identity.

“It underpins our desire to remain professional and comfortable at the same time, and as a marketing instrument, enforces our consistency and sense of unity, belonging and team identity encompassed in us as walking advertisements for Serene Insurance. The ultimate impact on our cherished clients, both existing and prospective, is a deepened sense of trust and credibility as we are distinguished from competition”, Mrs. Boampong echoed.

A member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Yaw Oduro, commended staff for their commitment towards realizing Serene Insurance’s vision of being a dominant player in the general insurance ecosystem stressing that the company had reached a phase in its history where it was important to be deliberate about building a strong brand image and an enduring reputation that would stand the test of time and defined by Serene Insurance’s values, hence the addition of the corporate cloth to the boutique of brand collaterals.

Delivering a solidarity message, the Chief Executive Officer of First Sky Commodities, also a member of the First Sky Group, John Ahia Awatey applauded the Board and Management for the hard work manifesting in strong growth in key financial metrics across its various business segments and urged that employees in their attractive corporate wear, exhibit enthusiasm when interacting with customers to strengthen the connection between the brand and customers in the marketing of their products.

He was excited to observe that since its inception in late 2018, Serene Insurance has built a privileged reputation as a provider of reliable and cost-effective insurance products and services that address the needs of the insuring public, having been adjudged the fastest-growing insurance company in Ghana in 2022.

Serene Insurance is well capitalized with about GHS 59 million and was the first insurance company in Ghana to officially announce full capitalization in January 2021, far above the limit set for new capital requirements by the insurance regulator, the National Insurance Commission. It recorded about GHS 62m in gross written premiums for the 2022 financial year representing a 43.2% increase as against GHS 43.3m in 2021.

From the onset with one branch, today Serene Insurance boasts of nine (9) branches with over sixty-eight (68) staff and more than forty thousand (40,000) institutional and retail clients base showing the steady growth and penetration into the market in Ghana in a space of five years.

Serene Insurance’s aggressive agency network expansion of over 200 active agents across the country, unrivalled customer service, strong financial base, being one of the well-capitalized players in the industry and inclusive product penetration among other innovations, has positioned it as the New Face of Insurance.