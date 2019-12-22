The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) General Secretary, John Boadu has cautioned party members and supporters to refrain from using social media to curse and malign party executives and leadership.

Speaking at NPP’s Annual National Delegates Conference in Accra, Mr. Boadu said no disagreements warranted such tensions.

“With the least problem in a constituency, party members will decide to record audio and some cases videos, criticize unjustifiably and sometimes cursing leaders of our party and we cannot continue in that direction… In the run up to the national executive election last year, at our external branch in Germany, we had someone who went as far as cursing party leadership.”

Mr. Boadu also warned that there will now be punitive measures to ensure discipline among party members.

“The national executive will be empowered to take drastic measures against our party people who will, at the least opportunity, want to use the social media platform to disparage our party leadership and constituency leadership.”

He further encouraged members to adhere to article 3D of the NPP constitution “that enjoins all of us (party members) to protect the good name of the party”.

Other speakers at the conference also stressed the need for peace with the NPP.