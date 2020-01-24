At the inauguration of New assembly members at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, he indicated that traditional leaders are worried about the fact that their representation at the local level has reduced from five to one.“Slowly, the central government is reducing the influence of traditional leaders and the work we do in local areas. The reason I say this is first, our representation was five. Now it is down to one. Manhyia has sent circular to withdraw all the chiefs from assemblies because we don’t know if it is an oversight or the government is aware or unaware,” the Bantamahene said.

Despite this move, he said this was not an entrenched position but insisted that there has to be some changes.

“Things are being done to the effect that we are being overlooked in the running of the local areas and we think that when it comes to the rural areas, we hold the power, we hold the authority, we mobilize them. They listen to us more than anybody else so things must be corrected,” he explained.