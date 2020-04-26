With the biggest leagues, tournaments and sports all around the world taking a step back. Leading online sports betting company, Betway continues to entertain its players with other existing games until the action returns. More Than Sports 100 promo rewards 100 daily winners with GHS 50 in cash as well as a chance to win GHS 1,000 weekly Golden Ticket.

To go into a draw for a chance to win a share of the daily GHS 5,000. Players simply need to place a bet of GHS 2 on any online and live casino games, betgames or virtual sports.

Betway’s betgames offer’s wheel of fortune-styled games with a unique and extensive variety of betting options. Betgames is a dynamic and live lottery-style lucky draw game which results every 3-5 minutes. The concept of Betgames takes the customary fixed odds style of sports betting and combines it with the popular numbers balls of lottery. Live presenters guide every draw so you will know exactly what is happening. Virtual sports which allows you to bet on fixtures that occur digitally can be traced back to other fantasy sports games and are inspired by simulations like FIFA and Football Manager, amongst others. Players can now not only watch the action but can bet on it. These virtual games are often modeled on real-life stadiums and pitches. Some of the games offered on Betway’s virtual include football, tennis, basketball, dog-racing and horseracing. Betway also offers the best casino and live casino games. You can play slots, roulette and blackjack 24/7 and enjoy hours of fun with the online and live casino games.

The more than sports 100 promotion which commenced on 1 April 2020 has rewarded over 1000 daily winners and 2 Golden Ticket winners. The promo will run indefinitely and details of daily winners are published on the Betway website.

Commenting on the More Than Sports 100 Promo, Betway’s Country Manager(Marketing),Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah said even though the major leagues are on break there are so many other entertaining games to bet on.

“The more than sports 100 is available on our website to reward our players who try out games on casino , virtual sports and betgames.100 Daily winners will share GHS 5,000 and a lucky Golden ticket winner at the end of each week will receive a cash prize of GHS 1,000.”

Betway continues to share with sports betting fans up to date fixtures in the world of sports through the “What’s On Today” feature on the website. This allows players to check which sports fixtures are available each day.