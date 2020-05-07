The Ghanaian Doctors and Dentist Association – UK (GDDA-UK) has donated PPE worth GHS 52, 500 to the Lekma and Yendi Municipal Hospitals.

The Association also donated sanitizers to the Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The donation was made on behalf of the President of the Association, Dr. William Kedjanyi at a ceremony attended by the Deputy Minister for Health, Okoe Boye who said the association’s donation was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the desire to help frontline workers in Ghana.

The PPE donated to the hospitals consisted of KN95NoseMasks, Disposable nose Masks, examination gloves, Surgical Gowns, Infrared Thermometers, Disposable Head-Covers, Gum Boot (pair), Disposable Shoe Covers, as well as Hand Sanitizers.

The GDDA-UK donation to the Ledzokuku Constituency worth GHS7,000 comprised of hygiene and sanitizer products made up of Veronica Bucket Units, Liquid Soap, HandSanitizers and Hand Paper Towel.

These items are expected to help the Constituency in the fight against COVID-19.

The Associations PPE donated to Yendi Municipal Hospital worth GHS10,500 consisted of KN95NoseMasks,DisposableNoseMasks,ExaminationGloves,SurgicalGowns, DisposableHead Cover,GumBoot(pair),DisposableShoeCovers,aswellasHandSanitizers.

The President of GDDA-UK, Dr. Kedjanyi said he is confident that this donation will complement the government’s strategy in dealing with COVID-19.