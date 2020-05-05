Telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana says it is undertaking internal risk assessment to put measures in place for effective social distancing at its Dansoman Zodiac office in Accra.

The Dansoman Zodiac office was closed down on Monday by the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, following customers’ total disregard for social distancing amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

According to the company, it is also enhancing the security levels outside the Dansoman office to help in enforcing the social distancing directives.

In an interview with Citi Business News, Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Samuel Koranteng, said his outfit will ensure that the social distancing protocols are strictly adhered to.

“We are currently doing some internal risk assessment to put in place measures in terms of the seating. We are looking at probably enhancing the security levels outside our shops. At the Dansoman office, it was just one security officer trying to help with ensuring the social distancing measures. But then we will change the infrastructure outside the shop so that it encourages and allows the enforcement of the social distancing directives much better going forward,” he said.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful explained that she ordered a shutdown of MTN’s branch office because a reputable corporate organisation of MTN’s kind shouldn’t be allowed to flout the law.

“This is the scene at the MTN office at Dansoman Zodiac right now. Absolutely no respect for social distancing. They have been shut down and will not be allowed to operate until they have better arrangements in place. A reputable corporate organization like this should not be flouting the law and creating conditions for the virus to spread,” the Minister said in a Facebook post.

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, health experts have advised the public to practise social distancing protocols as a means of curbing the spread of the virus in Ghana.

As of May 5, 2020, Ghana’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 2,719, with 294 recoveries and 18 deaths.

The Greater Accra Region still leading the chart with 2,332 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Eastern Regions with 124 and 94 cases respectively.