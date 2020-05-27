The Upper East Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr. P.P Apaabey Baba has expressed worry at the level of stigmatization against persons with COVID-19 and those who have recovered from the disease in the region.

“Stigmatisation can lead to depression, it can lead to people withdrawing from society, it can lead to loss of status in society and this can affect the individual when it comes to daily human interaction and contribution to national development,” Mr. Apaabey said in a Citi News interview.

Mr. P.P Apaabey Baba thus hinted of plans targeted at key stakeholders across the region to safeguard the rights and dignity of persons infected or recovered from COVID-19.

“We would now begin to identify certain key stakeholders such as the leadership of social groupings so that they will intend spread the message to their constituencies and also to give more leverage to our COVID-19 champions to share their experience and educate the public about the effect of stigmatization on persons with COVID-19 and recovered persons.”

A clinical psychologist at the Bolgatanga Regional hospital Mr. Dickson Nsoh reiterated calls for public empathy for those who have recovered from the disease.

He indicated that the stigmatization of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 will only worsen their wellbeing in society.

Mr. Nsoh cautioned the public against stigmatisation and called for the provision of psychosocial support for recovered persons.

“Let us empathise with them. Let us give them hope and encouragement and let us not run away from them and let us accept them so that we can make progress. If we begin to run away from them, what will eventually happen is that, psychologically their worth will begin to reduce. They will begin to experience low self-esteem and eventually that can affect their total wellbeing,” he added.