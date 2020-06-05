4 To Score is Betway’s free-to-play football predictions game, where you can win a jackpot of GHS 30,000 by correctly predicting the first player to score in our four selected matches.

How to Play:

Each game week Betway selects four matches that will stand between you and the 4 To Score prize. All you have to do is select the player you think will open the scoring in each match. If you think the match will end in a goalless draw, choose No Goalscorer.

This week’s games:

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04

Augsburg vs Koln

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz

Union Berlin v Schalke: Daniel Calgiuri

This is the game of two struggling teams. Both sides have been in terrible form since the restart, picking up one point between them in eight matches.

Schalke have only scored one goal in that period of time, while Union Berlin have managed two.

With Schalke obviously the more ambitious of the two side, Daniel Caligiuri might provide the bright spark for them.

Augsburg v Cologne: Eduardo Lowen

Augsburg are without a goal in two matches so opting for a Cologne player to score first seems reasonable. But Augsburg are playing at home and will be desperate to get their noses in front against a determined Cologne side.

Eduardo Lowen has scored just twice this season but some how I think he will pop up with the odd goal.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry

Everybody’s favorite to score the first goal has always been Robert Lewandowski, and for all of the right reasons. But Serge Gnabry has shown enough hunger and danger this season.

The German has 11 goals and 11 assists this season and I expect him to open the scoring against Leverkusen.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FSV Mainz: Andre Silva

Frankfurt are in dire need of points and need to particularly starting winning at home. On the back of back to back away victories, in which they have scored 5 goals, 8 in their last 3 games, Frankfurt are heavy favorites to pick maximum points against Mainz.

Silva scored in Frankfurt’s last two games and considering he is on penalty duties, he is favorite to open the score sheet.

