The Electoral Commission has assured that all errors on voter ID cards will have the opportunity to be corrected during the register exhibition process.

The electoral management body gave the assurance after replacing a voter ID with a wrong birth date which went viral amid the ongoing voter registration exercise which started on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The said card issued in Tamale indicated that its holder was born in 1702.

The EC in a statement attributed the error to “a typo.”

“Our Regional Director confirmed that the problem was a typo. That card has since been corrected and reissued to the applicant.”

Other errors have also been noted during the issuance of cards.

“It is important to note that, the exhibition process which is held after the registration exercise will afford all voters the opportunity to correct errors on their biometric information.”

It assured that it has “established internal mechanisms to address issues as and when they arise.”

