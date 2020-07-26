Ghana’s case count for the novel Coronavirus is now at 32,969.

This was announced by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo during his 14th Coronavirus-induced address to the nation on Sunday, 26, 2020.

According to him, 29,494 persons who contracted the virus have also been discharged.

He said the current active cases in the country stand at 3,307.

“When I delivered Update No. 13, the number of active cases in the country, i.e. those who, as of 27th June 2020, had the virus, stood at four thousand, two hundred and forty-five (4,245). As at midnight of 24th July, nearly a month later, the number of active cases in Ghana stands at three thousand, three hundred and seven (3,307). Again, a month ago, the number of recoveries stood at twelve thousand, nine hundred and ninety-four (12,994). Today, it is 29,494.”

President Akufo-Addo said, “this means our recovery rate has improved from seventy-five percent (75%) of positives, a month ago, to eighty-nine point five percent (89.5%), all in one month currently”.

Duration of Mosque and Church services extended

During the address, President Akufo-Addo also announced the extension of the duration of religious activities from one to two hours.

According to him, the new directive takes effect from Saturday, August 1, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo said this decision was based on the high level of compliance with the safety protocols by the religious bodies.

Drinking spots, tourist sites reopened

Nana Akufo-Addo also announced that tourist sites across the country will now be allowed to open as the country gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions.

He said the tourism destinations, open-air drinking spots can open with enhanced hygiene protocols being enforced while places such as pubs, nightclubs and cinemas must remain closed.

“In consultation with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the health experts, I’m announcing the reopening of our nation’s tourist sites and attractions so they can begin to receive visitors. Open-air drinking spots can now function. The management of these facilities are thus to enforce enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocol,” he said.