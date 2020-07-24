A Ranking Member on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Kwame Governs Agbodza says the Akufo-Addo government could have done more in the road sector with the funds it has expended over the past three years.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has demonstrated incompetence in the development of the country’s road sector and must not blame the COVID-19 outbreak for their performance in the sector.

The Adaklu legislator made the remarks following the reading of the 2020 budget review by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday.

“Nobody can convince anybody in this country that COVID-19 that started in March was the reason they didn’t build roads. The government has been around since January 2017. They started trailing from the very first day and so no excuse. They have failed not because of COVID-19 but because they are incompetent,” Mr. Agbodza said in a Citi News interview.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in the delivery of the mid-year budget review on Thursday touted some achievements of government in the road sector saying they were achieved despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“In offering a major boost to the road sector, we declared 2020 as “The Year of Roads”. Despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, substantial progress has been made,” the Minister said listing some projects he said were being undertaken by the government.

But Mr. Agbodza said the government cannot boast of any significant development in the road sector.

“NPP can’t show any significant road work in Ghana. They will tell you they have done some asphaltic overlays in Accra and Kumasi. That is very mediocre. The NDC did that throughout the country. What has the NPP done in the road sector?”