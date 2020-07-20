The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has urged his constituents and Ghanaians to go all out and take part in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

He said the only way one can exercise their democratic rights of voting is to take part in such national exercise.

He made the comments after going through the exercise to acquire his voter ID card on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Dr Opoku Prempeh who is also the Education Minister, registered at the Apagyafie-Ash Town registration centre in the Manhyia South Constituency in Kumasi.

He indicated that it would be wrong for anybody to intentionally refuse to register in this important national exercise, urging all Ghanaians to take part in the exercise.

“Every Ghanaian with a sound mind that has attained 18 years should endeavour to register so that they would not be denied their greatest civil right of voting,” he said.

He interacted with some registrants and encouraged them to continue to observe COVID-19 safety protocols to stay alive.

“You should register so that on December 7, 2020, you too can have the right to vote for the person, you see fit to lead you as a Member of Parliament (MP) or President”.

The Manhyia South MP said he was impressed with the level of comportment and orderliness at the registration centre and urged registrants to continue to be law-abiding.