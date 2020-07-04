The Management of Metro Mass Transit Company Limited (MMT) says it has sought Government’s intervention in resolving the salary issues that have triggered a workers’ sit-down strike.

Deputy Managing Director of the Company in charge of Operations and Technical, Nana Osei Bamfo says “our Staff understands the situation in which we find ourselves. We have engaged them and they are aware”.

He tells Citi News that “the government has promised to intervene. We have shown them papers that the government has sent to the Ministry of Finance to try and get money to us as soon as possible.”

Workers of the pro-poor State transport service started a sit-down strike on Friday to press home demands for the payment of their salaries which is in 2-months’ arrears.

The workers insist they will only resume after they are paid.

The Company, however, laments the drastic limitation COVID-19 has had on its operations saying the global pandemic has significantly affected its cash inflows and its ability to pay its workers.

“Since lockdown, from March, we didn’t work for almost a month and after the lockdown, in this social distancing situation where a bus that is supposed to be from Accra to Bolga is only loading half capacity. There are times where we can’t even meet our fuel cost”.

According to Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations and Technical, Nana Osei Bamfo, “nobody has been paid in the Company. We shut down with them during the lockdown, nobody has worked, we hadn’t been able to generate enough revenue to pay salaries and after the lockdown, it has been a struggle”.