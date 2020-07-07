The Ministry of Aviation has dismissed reports that it has concluded processes to cede the management of Kotoka International Airport to a foreign company.

According to the Ministry, no such plan has been mooted by the government of Ghana.

In a statement to clarify the issue, the sector Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, urged the public to disregard such claims.

He, however, explained that Government is engaging stakeholders including the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), to consider a projected Strategic Partnership Arrangement between GACL and TAV-SUMMA Consortium to improve service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the KIA.

“Indeed, what is being considered for deliberation by the Ministry and its stakeholders including the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and the TAV-SUMMA Consortium is to improve service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the Kotoka International Airport to achieve the Government’s vision of making Ghana the Aviation Hub within the sub-region.”

In this regard, an Executive Approval was signed by the President for the Ministry to facilitate the engagement of the Strategic Partners,” the statement noted.

He further noted that the processes for the start of engagement has not begun.

“To this end, we hereby state categorically that neither the Ministry nor the GACL has yet formally started any process of engagement on the subject matter with any stakeholder or partner.”

“We, therefore, wish to note that the false information on the sale of the Kotoka International Airport being circulated in the media/social media is the work of mischievous and malicious elements to pitch the staff of GACL and the general public against Government to achieve their diabolical agenda and erode the successes chalked in the Aviation Sector for the last three years,” he added.

Ghana Airports Company Limited’s agreement with McDan Shipping

Already, Terminal One of the Kotoka International Airport has been rented out to McDan Aviation for a period of fifteen years following the relocation of domestic flights to Terminal Two.

According to the Aviation Ministry, the rent from the operations of McDan Aviation should boost revenue generation for the Ghana Airports Company Limited.