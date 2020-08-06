President Akufo-Addo has nominated, Abdul Mumin Issah, to succeed the late Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Anthony K. K. Sam.

The nomination is in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act, Act 936.

The Mayor died from COVID-19 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Friday, 12th June, 2020.

In a letter signed by the Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, directed the Regional Minister to see to the confirmation of the nominee who was nominated alongside two others for the Akwapim North Municipality and the Amansie South District.

“In view of the above, Regional Ministers are kindly requested to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process for the nominated Chief Executives.”

Until his nomination, Abdul Mumin Issah, a businessman, operated cleaning services in Takoradi.

Abdul Mumin Issah is a former Takoradi Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

He also contested for the position of Regional Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the last regional executive elections but lost.

Abdul Mumin Issah will have to attain a two-thirds majority votes of the assembly members to be confirmed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.