The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana is seeing another rise following the confirmation of 322 new infections on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Data available from the Ghana Health Service says the country’s cumulative case count has now reached 42,532.

However, 40,362 persons have clinically recovered or discharge according to the health management body.

This pushes the active cases to 1,939 after two consecutive drops in such cases.

Ghana’s death toll still remains at 231 from the previous update.

16,615 of the total number of cases were discovered through routine surveillance, while 25,917 was by tracing particular contacts to persons who had been infected with the disease.

Of the active cases, 18 and six persons are in severe and critical conditions respectively.

Three others are on ventilators.

All of the above are confirmed information on cases and treatment outcomes as of August 14, 2020.

On tests conducted, 425,969 have been done so far at a positivity rate of 10. 0

155,336 of the tests are samples from routine surveillance out of which 16, 615 have tested positive with a positive rate of 10.7.

The remaining 270,633 were samples from enhanced contact tracing with 25, 917 testing positive at a rate of 9.6.

Comparison with previous update

The last update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Saturday, August 15, 2020, indicated that 147 new cases that pushed the total number of confirmed cases to 42,210.

Eight more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease increasing the death count to 231.

16,498 of the total number of cases were discovered through routine surveillance, while 25,712 was by tracing particular contacts to persons who had been infected with the disease.

The number of active cases stood at 1,832.

Of the active cases, 16 and five persons were in severe and critical conditions respectively.

40,147 persons were said to have recovered from the virus.