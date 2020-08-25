The Ghana Immigration Service is advocating for stronger collaboration amongst all security agencies to meet the security needs of the country.

According to the GIS, Ghana’s porous borderlines pose a high-security threat to the country.

This threat needs a purposeful cross-intelligence and engagement amongst security agencies and community stakeholders to improve security alertness.

Addressing officers at the passing out ceremony for 305 personnel from the Police, Immigration Service and the National Ambulance after Counter-Terrorism training, the Commissioner of Immigration, Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah, who is in charge of Border Patrol and Management stressed the need for security agencies to collaborate.

“The inference from our security tours across the country throws light on the need for preparedness and the need for interoperability amongst all security agencies to meet the security needs of our motherland, it is indicative that no one agency can operate in isolation but we need to collaborate with one another for superior gains”.

500 officers to undergo training

Citing recent developments in Mali, COI Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah indicated that Rapid Response and Counter-Terrorism Units are going to be set up in all regional commands said 500 personnel are set to undergo further training in counter-terrorism and border patrol protection.

“As Ghana approaches its national elections in December, it is important for all especially the security agencies to be in readiness in ensuring that the elections in held without any internal and external disturbance, everyone must play his part professionally without fear or favour.”

“This trained personnel will also augment border patrol duties at the various sectors and a training program has been scheduled to role out from the 29th of August for about 500 officers and men and from the Ghana Immigration Service from across the region and it is expected that this number will subsequently be doubled to meet the dynamic demand of the service,” he added.