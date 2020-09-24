Deputy Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashaiman constituency, Mark Apetor has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to restore names purported to have been missing from the register before December 7, 2020.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Apetor said the EC should find a way of restoring confidence in the register before the December 2020 polls.

“The EC should restore the names of the 7000 in the register before December 7. What provisions has the EC made for events where voters do not find their names in the register on December 7? We want evidence to show that the omitted names have been restored before December 7. As to how they will go about it, I do not know.”

Meanwhile, some prospective voters who were issued a receipt for inclusion onto the register have threatened to demonstrate over the issue.

“I was given a form to fill on the first day of the exercise, I followed up yesterday and the story was the same. I came here today but nothing has changed. My colleagues and I are planning to demonstrate on the happenings here. What they are doing is not fair, upon all the stress and risk of registration for the election, they exclude my name,” a voter bemoaned.

“I came here on the first day of the exhibition exercise but did not find my name. I was given a form to fill, I have come to follow up, but my name is still not in the register. As it stands, I don’t know what to do, “another voter complained.

Reports on missing names in voters’ register

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey had earlier alleged that the names of some 21,000 prospective voters including his had been omitted from the constituency’s register.

The Ashaiman MP subsequently gave the EC a 48-hour ultimatum to restore the missing names.

Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu, and outgoing Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini also raised alarms over missing names in their constituencies.

John Mahama and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang have suspended their regional campaigns over what they term as irregularities with the voters’ register.

The EC has asked registered voters whose names are missing from the 2020 electoral roll to use the ongoing voter register exhibition exercise to rectify the anomaly.