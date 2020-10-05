Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has urged residents of Ga Mashie in the Odododiodoo constituency to change their voting pattern and give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a chance in December 2020.

Dr. Bawumia at a rally in the Odododiodoo constituency as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) within the last four years has brought significant development to the Odododiodoo constituency hence the need to vote for the party’s parliamentary candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman, for more development.

“Without Nana Akufo-Addo, there would be no one village one dam, no one constituency one ambulance, no one district one factory, no one district one warehouse, you would not have had the James town harbour we are building today and all these are going to create jobs.”

“The Salaga market we are building in Odododiodoo would not have existed, neither would the two astroturf you see today. And these are the works of the NPP and Nii Lante Bannerman. Before the NPP assumed office, there were only two astroturf, but now we have more than 12. 29 more are under construction, 2 of which are sited in this community,” he added.

On the same call, Dr. Bawumia last week asked the people of Ashaiman to change their voting pattern and give the governing New Patriotic Party an overwhelming endorsement in the 2020 polls.

Dr. Bawumia said Ashaiman has not experienced any significant improvement despite years of voting massively for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).