A deputy Information Minister, Pius Hadzide says the government will continue to engage traditional leaders in the Volta Region as it works to address the threat of secessionists groups in the region.

The Minister said the government is appreciative of the support and cooperation of the chiefs and other leaders in the efforts to quell the group’s activities.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Friday, Mr. Hadzide said the first formal engagement between a high-powered government delegation and the Volta Regional House of Chiefs on Friday in Ho was successful and the chiefs were happy about the engagements.

He added that the government is hoping to continually engage with them on the matter.

“We expressed government’s appreciation of the cooperation and support. We again seized the opportunity to assure them that government is interested in a continuous cooperation between our traditional leaders and the political leadership so we are available and open for engagement as and when. Not only are we calling for their cooperation, we actually avail ourselves for these kinds of engagements and they were quite excited and happy that government is moving to forge a close partnership with them,” Mr. Hadzide said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hadzie has confirmed that a 60th suspect has been arrested over the recent disturbances in the Volta Region by a secessionist group.

He said the suspect is being transported to Accra to face prosecution.

“There were 60 arrests so far; at the time of the briefing in Ho. 60, including one in transit [to Accra]. This [latest] arrest was done a few hours ago. 54 of these individuals have been remanded in custody and the others are being processed for court,” he added.