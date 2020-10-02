The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, has threatened to sue persons suggesting that he funded activities of the separatist movement, Homeland Study Group Foundation.

The name of the Minister has come up as being a patron of the group in a number of media engagements with some persons claiming to be members of the separatist movement.

In a recent interview with a local TV station in the Volta Region, V1 TV, two men who were interviewed on grounds of anonymity claimed the regional minister provided them, amongst other things, food in 2014.

But the Regional Minister in a Citi News interview warned that he will take legal action against any person or group of people seeking to defame him.

“I have asked the TV station that interviewed people to may such grievous claims on anonymity to produce those individuals. If they bring out their faces, boldly making such claims, I will sue them in court for defaming my hard-earned reputation.”

He stressed his loyalty to the Republic of Ghana.

“I do not know them. How can I be associated with a group that wants to secede from the Republic of Ghana? My loyalty to the republic is 100%. It does not even cross my mind.”

Activities of Secessionist groups

Ghanaians on Friday, September 25, 2020, witnessed reports that the group had blocked some major roads leading into the Volta Region.

They mounted roadblocks on the Juapong–Accra, and Sogakope–Accra main roads.

The roadblocks were subsequently cleared as security agencies took control of the highways and strategic installations within the region.

Homeland Study Group Foundation wants the Volta Region and sections of the northern part of Ghana to be an autonomous country known as Western Togoland.

The group has made a number of attempts to push for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana for the creation of a Western Togoland state.

The group even declared independence for the Western Togoland in November 2019.