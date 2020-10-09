Ghanaian broadcaster, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, has opened up on why he accepted to be the running mate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).

He says the decision was as a result of the ‘home sense’ possessed by the party’s flagbearer, Akua Donkor.

To him, Madam Donkor’s ability to make prudent economic, political and social policies to shape national development is enough grounds why anyone would like to partner such a fine brain.

He added that, despite the ‘comedian tag’ on Akua Donkor’s personality, it is not surprising that some policies promised by the GFP leader in the past are being implemented by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) given the visionary qualities of his flagbearer.

“I have known Akua Donkor since 2012 and I have come to have greater belief in her and what she stands for but unfortunately, people seem to think she is like a comedian. But then, Akua Donkor makes a lot of sense when you evaluate what she stands for. In 2012, Akua Donkor talked about giving free education to Ghanaians and as it is now, the President of the Republic has given Ghanaians free education. So, Akua Donkor could tell it from 2012,” Adakabre said on Eyewitness News.

“At the launch of her [Akua Donkor’s] manifesto, she talked about giving GHS10,000 per tonne as the price of cocoa. Less than 10 days later, the current government led by Nana Akufo-Addo gave out GHS10,000 per tonne of cocoa. So, you can think of Akua Donkor as a comedian, but she has a lot of home sense. She may not be highly educated, but she has a grasp of what the ordinary Ghanaian requires,” he added.

Touching on the financial wherewithal of Akua Donkor, the running-mate disclosed that, his counterpart has prepared for the 2020 election well enough which is also a quality of a leader with foresight.

He further explained how Akua Donkor had long ahead, planned for her filing fees and how to fund her 2020 election campaign.

“Akua Donkor has monies lodged in her accounts at the GCB and has party accounts as well. She showed me those documents. During the previous election in 2016, she had to pay GHS50,000, so she might have thought she will be required to pay GHS50,000 in 2020 and had stashed GHS120,000 in her accounts and has demonstrated that she is a woman who can calculate and think ahead. She is a futuristic person who could tell that money could become the issue this time around… She is a farmer and she is a mother”.

On allegations of the Papa Kwesi Nduom’s vehicle theft, Adakabre jumped on Akua Donkor’s defence and said the claims were preposterous.

“I introduced Akua Donkor to Papa Kwesi Nduom and the deal at a point went sour, and they parted ways and there is no issue about stealing a Tundra. Akua Donkor has four vehicles that I know of, she is a woman of substance, and she would not need to steal anybody’s vehicle,” said Adakabre.

Akua Donkor submitted her nomination forms to the Electoral Commission on Thursday, October 8, 2020.