Disqualified Independent Presidential aspirant for the 2020 elections, Kofi Koranteng, has called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene on his behalf and get the Electoral Commission to reverse his disqualification.

At a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Koranteng said: “he does not think the EC is being truly democratic.”

He thus argued that the basis of his call to the president is basically to a call to uphold democracy.

“It is not telling the EC to put Kofi Koranteng back on the ballot. It is telling the EC to do the right thing which he [President Akufo-Addo] has a responsibility to do.”

“We are not asking the President to do favours for us. We are asking the president to charge the EC do what they need to do,” he reiterated.

Beyond this, Mr. Koranteng said this was also a test of President Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

“If he really believes in democracy, this is the time where he steps in with his administration to say the [EC’s] process has been undemocratic.”

In the meantime, Mr. Koranteng said he wasn’t considering legal options in the short term.

“We want the EC to see how obviously wrong they have been in the process for them to step back. That is why we have been apprehensive in pulling the legal cord.”

Mr. Koranteng was disqualified from the presidential race on claims of forgery by the EC.

The EC also said the entire list of persons who endorsed his candidacy turned out to be Executives of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) who had at the same time endorsed the candidacy of Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.

Mr. Koranteng has however denied the claims calling them unfathomable.