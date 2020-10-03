The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said that his administration will institute a Gold Board if voted into power.

According to the former President, the Gold Board will be in charge of all small-scale mining activities in the country and will ensure the right mining practices are adhered to.

He added that the Board will supply loans to people who need them to enhance their businesses.

“We will institute the Gold Board just like the COCOBOD. The Gold Board will be in charge of all small scale mining activities across the country. Also, the board will support persons that have concessions but lack money with loans.”

As part of his campaign for the upcoming December 2020 elections, the flagbearer of the NDC has paid courtesy visits to some regions in the country including Upper West, Bono East, and Volta Regions.

Speaking during a visit to the Chiefs and People of Konkontriso in the Brong Ahafo Region, John Mahama said that the Gold Board will employ graduates of the University of Mines and Technology to aid in the operation of small scale mining as well as help miners with equipment that will help them in their mining activities.

“The board will also support miners who need excavators with one and will employ graduates from the University of Mines and Technology to manage the activities of miners. The employees of the board will help miners mine responsibly,” he said.

He said that the board will aid in the sale of gold in the country and added that his party will not be a party for family and friends.