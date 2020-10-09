Parliament has called for expedited investigations into the killing of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The MP, was shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by some unknown assailants on Friday, October 9, 2020.

In mourning the late MP, Parliament called on the security agencies to fast-track efforts to bring perpetrators of the dastardly crime to book.

“The Speaker and Members, while mourning the loss of their colleague, have expressed the hope for expedited action to find and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book.”

Parliament described the late MP as someone who “was quiet and hard-working”.

“The late Hon. Member was a quiet, hardworking man, who did his job diligently with very little fuss.”

Parliament eulogised the late MP in a statement issued on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Below is the full statement from Parliament

Follow @Khaptain4real

