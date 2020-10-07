Video evidence of how a team of police officers retrieved some weapons stolen by Western Togoland separatists in the Volta Region has emerged.

The separatist group attacked the Aveyime and Mepe police stations on September 25 seizing vehicles and stealing up to 20 rifles.

But the Police have said that both the weapons and vehicles stolen have been retrieved with 66 suspects arrested so far.

The video captured a suspect leading a team of police officers into a bush at an unnamed location to retrieve the rifles wrapped in black polythene bags.

The guns were buried in the ground.

The video which was apparently shot by some of the police officers is in circulation on various social media platforms and has the suspect communicating to the officers through a translator as he spoke Ewe.

Some reports have tied the Homeland Study Group to the latest separatist violence.

But the group has denied any involvement in the violent incidents in the Volta Region.

Some separatists also torched buses at the Ho State Transport Corporation yard on September 28.

Security personnel also said they foiled a plan by the Group to burn down the Ho Central Market and other key installations.

Click below to watch how the police retrieved the guns: