The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will open the voter transfer window from Tuesday, October 20, 2020, to Sunday, October 25, 2020.

But unlike in past elections, the EC says this opportunity would be availed to only students who registered while in school and some security personnel.

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quarcoe said this in an interview with Citi News.

“By law, not less than 42 days to the elections, we should allow for transfers. With the new C.I. 127, it is only students and security services outside their jurisdiction who can transfer. This will be done from 20th to the 25th of this month. Once we finish with that, we have over two weeks to work on the final register.”

He indicated the exercise will allow the commission to compile the final register which will be made available to all political parties by November 11.

“All those who qualify to apply for special voting, that is the media, security services, and EC officials are to apply on the 25th of this month. We will put these ones on the absent voter’s list so that we will have the actual polling station register for each of them. Then the Electoral Commission will hand over the final register to political parties on November 11.”