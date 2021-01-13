Some persons infected with COVID-19 on admission at the Tamale Treatment Centre are lamenting over the fact that they are not being provided with food by the facility.

According to them, although the medical doctors and nurses on duty have been discharging their duties professionally and satisfactorily, they are concerned about the fact that they are not being fed while receiving treatment.

One of the patients told Citi News that they have to rely on family members to bring them food from home.

He said the food brought from home may not have the right nutrients necessary for their speedy recovery hence believe that if the facility provides them food, that will help better boost their immune system and help in their recovery.

“I’ve been here for about a week now. The treatment has been good so far, the doctors and nurses are doing their job well, but we were expecting to be served meals. Since I came here, they have never provided any food for me. At least I was expecting them to provide 3 square meals that will boost my system and I don’t have to go outside to get food for myself. That is my worry. My sister always brings the food from town, stand at the door so that the nurses collect it and come and give to me,” he said.

At the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana in 2020, the government as part of a comprehensive care for COVID-19 infected persons in isolation and treatment centres provided meals to help boost the immune system and also speed up the recovery process.

However, this appears not to be the case around this time at the Tamale Treatment Centre.

Citi News checks reveal that although patients at the centre were being fed initially, feeding has halted for almost five months now with patients relying on families for support.

Meanwhile, medical officers in Tamale have expressed concern about the increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in the area.

They are therefore urging the public to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

According to the Ghana Health Service, Ghana as of Wednesday, January 13, 2021 had a total of 1,330 active cases, 338 deaths, recoveries/discharge 54,753 and confirmed cases as of 56,421.