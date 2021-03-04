Parliament has approved the remaining 16 ministerial nominees who were vetted last week by the Appointments Committee.

The nominees include Godfred Dame, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice designate; Ursula Owusu-Ekuful minister-designate for Communications and Digitalization and Kwaku Agyeman Manu, minister-designate for Health.

The approval was after the Appointments Committee presented a 139-paged report on the 16 nominees to the House on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The document is the second after the first report of 13 nominees was presented to the plenary.

The first list was approved earlier on Thursday.

The National Democratic Cognress (NDC) side on the committee had earlier flagged five nominees, Godfred Dame, John Peter Amewu, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Kwasi Amoako Atta and Kwaku Agyeman Manu due to various challenges they had with their nomination, but the committee cleared all five nominees and recommended them for approval by consensus after meeting the said nominees behind closed doors on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei Owusu in presenting the report said, “the committee recommends by consensus that this House approves these nominees to take the positions they have been nominated for.”

With the approval of this set of 16, the only sectoral minister nominee yet to be vetted is Ken Ofori Atta, the minister-designate for Finance.

Mr. Ofori Atta was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee last month but was unable to do so due to health reasons.

The Committee has set Monday, March 8, 2021 for his vetting.

Meanwhile, the Committee has already vetted the majority of the nominated regional ministers.