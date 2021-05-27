Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ team has engaged students of Christ The King International School and All Saint Anglican School in Accra.

The visit to the schools was to encourage the students about the ongoing competition.

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, the team first stopped at the Christ The King International School where the pupils showed keen interest in the topic and shared their views on it.

Some students who interacted with the team also expressed their readiness to be a part of the challenge.

“The topic is really exciting as it is centered around the problems we are facing as a country and as we all know, there are a lot of them which need to be fixed now, so that the next generation will not suffer”, one student, Berryl-Ann Prah stated.

“I am very excited about this topic as it will allow many students across the country to express their ideas on the topic and write possible solutions. Within me, I have the vision and thoughts to express myself clearly and that I know gives me a competitive advantage”, David Arko-Mensah said.

Later on, the team moved to All Saint Anglican School in Adabraka to also whip up the students’ interest.

There, the team was met with the bright ideas of the students who appeared enthused to participate.

“The Literacy Challenge helps students to free up their minds on paper and this year, I will give it a try again. The topic is not so difficult to write, and it will help me articulate my thoughts on what I think needs to be fixed in Ghana”, Joel Damalie, a former participant noted.

About The Literacy Challenge

The topic for the 2021 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, June 25, 2021.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.