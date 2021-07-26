Two suspected armed robbers are in the grips of the Bimbilla police for depriving a man of his motorbike at gunpoint at Salnayili in the Nanumba North Municipality in the Northern Region.

Speaking to Citi News, the Municipal Police Commander for Bimbilla, DSP Evans Vorvor stated that the suspects, 30-year-old Karim Issaka and Karim Salifu, 29, allegedly attacked the man on the motorbike on July 4, 2021.

“On July 4, 2021, the police received information that some armed robbers attacked a motor rider around Salnayili village at gunpoint and robbed him of his motorbike, five mobile phones, and GHS50 and escaped. The victim quickly raised alarm and caught the attention of people around, who came to his rescue. The suspects were arrested at Nakpache with the motorbike and a locally manufactured shotgun and sent to the Yendi police station.”

He added that the victim, Amidu Seidu, according to police went to buy cow milk for his mother when he was attacked and robbed of his motorbike, mobile phones, and money.

“The victim whose motor was taken is Amidu Seidu from the Bimbila town. He had gone to purchase cow milk for his mother when he was attacked.”

DSP Vorvor also stated that the suspects would be put before the Yendi circuit court on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

“The suspects, Karim Issaka, 30, and Karim Salifu, 29 who were arrested were brought to our custody in Bimbilla on July 26, 2021, and are currently under investigation to ensure that they are taken to court soon. They will be arraigned before the court on July 28, 2021.”